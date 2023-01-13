Patch Notes [13 January 2023]

Titans
Godzilla
- Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when Block Attack hits Invulnerable character(s).
Mechagodzilla
- Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when Heavy Special victim is snatched away by other command grab abilities.
Onslaught
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when player goes to where the UFO will appear before it actually does.
Mayhem
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash at the end of the Boss Fight mode when the boss has been defeated.
- Fixed an issue where the victim will not fly away properly when the host gets the final kill. (Online)
General fixes
- Fixed an issue where the winning character(s) is cropped out of the End Game Screen.
Changed files in this update