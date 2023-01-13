 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GigaBash update for 13 January 2023

Patch Notes [13 January 2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 10313787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Titans

Godzilla

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when Block Attack hits Invulnerable character(s).

Mechagodzilla

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when Heavy Special victim is snatched away by other command grab abilities.

Onslaught

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when player goes to where the UFO will appear before it actually does.

Mayhem

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash at the end of the Boss Fight mode when the boss has been defeated.
  • Fixed an issue where the victim will not fly away properly when the host gets the final kill. (Online)

General fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the winning character(s) is cropped out of the End Game Screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link