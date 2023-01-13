Patch 1.04a (Set of Mods)

-Some modifiers in the level up menu are now collected into a set of modifiers.

-It now reduces the damage of all enemy projectiles by 40% on Cycle 0. This damage increases with each cycle and reaches the previous value on Cycle 8. This weakens the Ninja Boss in particular, as well as events.

-The Perfect Attack modifier is replaced by the Quick Attack modifier.

-Big Backpack needs to be unlocked.

-Fixed bug with Scammer in widescreen mode (it crashed the game).

-Fixed many other small bugs.

Enemies:

Boar: Hp 125 -> 110.

Assassin: Hp 130 -> 115.

Ataman: Hp 220 -> 180.

Spiked Frog: Defense 4-8 -> 4-6.

Purple Crab: Defense 10-10 -> 8->8.

Goblin, Dark Goblin, Mouse, White Mouse: Evasion 10% -> 8%.

Goblin Warrior, Dark Goblin Warrior: Increased Weight (The more it is the less they are on the wave and the more the reward for them).

Troll: Hp 180 -> 160.

Dark Troll: Hp 300 -> 250.

Evil Bat: Hp 70 -> 60.

Yeti: Hp 200 ->170.

Snow Yeti: Hp 370 -> 310.

Witch: Increased Werewolf transformation cooldown by 2 seconds.

Ghosts: Previously their invisibility and evasion varied from 0 to 100%, but now from 20 to 100%.

Abilities:

Water Shot: Damage +5 (in total).

Saws: Duration x2.

Static Field (Specialist): Added: +1 Damage.