 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 13 January 2023

Skills Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10313660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skills which improve as you use them, like in Elder Scrolls and other famous RPG’s.

  • For each action using an ability, item, or quest completion option, the AI will try to determine the most relevant skills.
  • All relevant skills will receive a boost in XP that turn.
  • The top relevant skill will be the one picked for the roll check.
  • The roll check will be in tandem with the Attribute roll check.
  • View your skills XP and Levels via the "View Skills" button in the character/inventory screen.

Misc/fixes:

  • Fixed bug where game would get stuck when same tts voice was chosen for multiple npc types
  • If a merchant doesn’t have enough gold, you can now still sell an item for their remaining gold
  • Speculative: Hopefully mitigated issue where Steamdeck would freeze when selling at a merchant
  • Fixed lag when copy/pasting into image gen prefix text box
  • Added edit details and redo image dropdown menu for enemy image when in combat

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link