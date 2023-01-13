Skills Update

Skills which improve as you use them, like in Elder Scrolls and other famous RPG’s.
- For each action using an ability, item, or quest completion option, the AI will try to determine the most relevant skills.
- All relevant skills will receive a boost in XP that turn.
- The top relevant skill will be the one picked for the roll check.
- The roll check will be in tandem with the Attribute roll check.
- View your skills XP and Levels via the "View Skills" button in the character/inventory screen.
Misc/fixes:
- Fixed bug where game would get stuck when same tts voice was chosen for multiple npc types
- If a merchant doesn’t have enough gold, you can now still sell an item for their remaining gold
- Speculative: Hopefully mitigated issue where Steamdeck would freeze when selling at a merchant
- Fixed lag when copy/pasting into image gen prefix text box
- Added edit details and redo image dropdown menu for enemy image when in combat
