Update 0.28 | Patch Notes

Good day, hunters!

Thank you for all your continued feedback on all channels, 0.28 update is now live. We hope you enjoy the update, and keep all the juicy feedback coming. We are working hard on the next update and will share more information with you via the next dev blog when we are closer to the next update, until then, happy hunting and dying!

V 0.28

Current savegame compatibility: compatible

New Features

Radioactive rain

The whole map becomes radioactive based on rain intensity. During radioactive rain the usual “visual noise effect” for radiation is deactivated.

Emission

Special weather event that creates a burst of radioactive waves. Players can stay behind certain covers to avoid damage. Human NPCs will try to flee. At the end of the emission a radioactive rain at max intensity will start, so you are warned, hunters.

Keybinding overhaul

Players can now re-bind keys for all keys and mouse buttons.

Gameplay Changes and Quality of Life Improvements

Santa armour and weapon are removed from the crafting table, but lights can still be crafted.

The user can pay the barman to refill hunger and thirst.

Money spent for services provided by NPC (healing, repair etc.) are added to the global trader money in the bunker.

Hovering over the weight indicator in the inventory shows a coloured overlay for each item based on its weight.

Hovering over the roubles indicator in the inventory shows a coloured overlay for each item based on its value. (In Bunker only)

Items needed for craft are now shown in green/red to indicator if the required number are met.

Clicking on a recipe now shows the skill and module required.

Looting interaction tooltip "Loot" will appear greyed-out if the user has already looted that container.

Items will be centred to cursor position when players drag them.

Detailed numbers on character stats (hunger, thirst, fatigue, radiation) when hovering the cursor over the UI will no longer show up if players hold the right mouse button to extend the aim.

Keys for “get out of a collision” prompt changed from arrow keys to WASD.

New Settings

Setting: Option for sprint toggle.

Setting: Skippable animation for consumable items. Works only in the bunker and only for “food” items.

Setting: Players can select the time needed for the item HUD to show up when players hover the cursor over an item.

Bug Fixes

Radiation will now save correctly when returning to the bunker.

Fixed a bug where inventory cells were drawn red even if there was enough space when dragging a rotated item.

Fixed a crash when selecting a module on player's device.

Fixed a bug where players cannot consume an item located in the right part of the stash close to the margin.

Fixed a bug where the nutritionist specialisation was not correctly increasing the total stamina.

