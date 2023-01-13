Blood Feud in Transylvania Release Date!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello commander!

It’s great to be back. And we are the bringer of good news. Get ready for a new chapter of Steel Division 2: the latest expansion Steel Division 2: Blood Feud in Transylvania will launch next week on January 19th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1571580/Steel_Division_2__Blood_Feud_in_Transylvania/

Of course, our heartfelt apologies for the continued delay, but with the contested Romanian battlefields drawing ever nearer, today’s DevBlog is a recap of all the new features, divisions, units, and Army General campaign you’ll get to play with Steel Division 2: Blood Feud in Transylvania.

**

An overview



Steel Division 2: Blood Feud in Transylvania is the latest major expansion for Steel Division 2**, focusing on an often overlooked series of battles fought between two former allies: Axis Hungary and recently turned Allied Romania. The battlefield: Transylvania, where blood has flowed more than once.

What will Steel Division: Blood Feud in Transylvania feature?

A new Army General campaign focussing on the first stages of combat in Transylvania between the two “frenemies” as it historically happened from September 5th to 15th, 1944. Read more about the Army General campaign in this blog post here .

Six new divisions. Two will be Axis Hungary and one German, while three are Allied Romanian. The 2. Páncéloshadosztály ( 2nd Armored Division ), Axis Hungary’s best-equipped formation in the summer of 1944. Expect to find a host of tanks, from recon Panzer III M and heavier Parduc and Tigris tanks (Hungarian designations for Panther and Tiger), Nimrod self-propelled AA guns, and well-armed motorized squads. The 25. Hadosztály (25th Infantry Division), a formation primarily made up of Romanian-speaking recruits. A few well-regarded Zrinyi II assault guns provide fire support, while WW1 vintage Raba Vr self-propelled anti-air trucks and off-map 105mm guns with a WM-21 Solyom biplane spotter can also be deployed. In late phases, the division gets some support from German 23. Panzerdivision's elements.



The Germans are represented with Sperrverband Kessel , an ad-hoc battlegroup formed around the charismatic commander Mortimer von Kessel. Lacking tanks (but not StuGs!) and with a mix of German and Hungarian soldiers, the formation excels in its support units, from Csendor Hungarian gendarmerie with CV.33 tankettes to flamethrowing SdKfz. 251/16 half-tracks and StuH 42s.

, an ad-hoc battlegroup formed around the charismatic commander Mortimer von Kessel. Lacking tanks (but not StuGs!) and with a mix of German and Hungarian soldiers, the formation excels in its support units, from Csendor Hungarian gendarmerie with CV.33 tankettes to flamethrowing SdKfz. 251/16 half-tracks and StuH 42s. The Romanian Divizia 9 Infanterie , a large and well-trained battlegroup, is reinforced with the “Jupiter” armored detachment. A mix of German equipment from SdKfz. 222 armored recon cars to Panzer IV and Stug III armor can be found in this formation.

, a large and well-trained battlegroup, is reinforced with the “Jupiter” armored detachment. A mix of German equipment from SdKfz. 222 armored recon cars to Panzer IV and Stug III armor can be found in this formation. The Divizia 8 Cavalerie Motorizata, a partially motorized division, denuded of its own tanks, but counting on a few captured Hungarian armored vehicles. It also welcome the disgraced ex-bodyguards of the former Romanian Axis dictator, Ion Antonescu, within its ranks. Some anti-tank units, including Romanian Tacam R-2, Hetzer tank destroyer, and Resita towed guns, can be used.

Corpul 6 Teritorial is a reserve formation hastily thrown into combat, with a wide range of infantry, but few armor of its own. Soviet troops later reinforce this formation, including T-70 recon tanks, Strelki squads and T34/85s.

One new map, Oarba, which is a 2vs2 map inspired by the actual battlefields of the battle of Oarba de Mureș. The new level will be delivered to the entire community alongside the expansion.

Two new Aces: the Hungarian tank commander Lieutenant Ervin Tarczay and Romanian fighter ace Captain Dan Vizanti. Read more about them in this dedicated DevBlog here.

**

See you on the battlefield



It’s been a long time coming, but we sure hope you can’t wait to get playing with Steel Division 2: Blood Feud in Transylvania**. Let us know what you think.

