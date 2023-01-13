Coming Up: Game Control Overhaul

One thing that had been bothering me is the control scheme of the game. The biggest challenge is camera rotation. Over the last year and half, I have been attempting many ways to make camera rotation easier, although to me personally, the mouse wheel scrolling is the most handy way, there are a lot of players who can't get used to it. I haven't found a good solution until now.

There's this game called Weird West, which features very similar gameplay as Tunguska - real time isometric shooter. Weird West has adopted a totally different control scheme that does not require manually rotating the camera - instead, the mouse X axis will rotate the camera, and Y axis tilts the camera back and forth, and the cursor is hidden unless you are aiming a gun. Since Weird West is a much better game than Tunguska, it make make total sense to emulate their control scheme and add it as an option for folks who prefer not to manually rotate camera.

However, this effort is not trivial. Not only should I create a new camera control style, I also must add a new object interaction system, so that you no longer require a mouse cursor. This will probably take me one to two weeks. Until then, I will pause updates unless there's a major bug that needs fixing.

Thank you for your patience!

Now, a few fixes added to 1.59-9: