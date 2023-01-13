 Skip to content

Hmmsim Metro update for 13 January 2023

New train update - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10313523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
In this update, the existing 3rd generation two-handle train has been remodeled and the details have been greatly improved.
In addition, timetables were added only for 3rd generation trains.
We are continuing to remodel the existing trains and the timetable will be applied gradually.

Timetable
You should turn on the timetable light to always check the timetable in a dark space.
The timetable light is located on the ceiling at the top of the timetable and can be turned on and off.


If you want to assign a separate key, check the key settings.

And the TGIS monitor has been improved and some circuit implementations have been modified.
Thank you for waiting.

