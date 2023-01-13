New train update - Patch 1

Hello.

In this update, the existing 3rd generation two-handle train has been remodeled and the details have been greatly improved.

In addition, timetables were added only for 3rd generation trains.

We are continuing to remodel the existing trains and the timetable will be applied gradually.

Timetable

You should turn on the timetable light to always check the timetable in a dark space.

The timetable light is located on the ceiling at the top of the timetable and can be turned on and off.



If you want to assign a separate key, check the key settings.

And the TGIS monitor has been improved and some circuit implementations have been modified.

Thank you for waiting.