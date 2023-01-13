Zombie Map 2 Is Out Now

The New Zombie Map is out its Called Zombie Map 2 press p to change maps or levels the map still needs some work but i will update it on the way and there are bugs with the car if it flips over. Okay now im going to work on making level 1 more scary and making the game more scary cause its not that scary imma put rain and thunderstorms to make it a bit more scary and more jumpscares and buildings to level 1 to make it a bit better. If The Fps Is Bad Tell Me So I Can Take Some Zombies Out. i can still build Zombie Map 2 more and still update it have a good rest of ur day.