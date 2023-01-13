Build 1.006

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Golden Mayo bottles not being interactable
- Updated Academy tutorials to not have text go off screen
- Fixed water being blocked by blue object on the heights
- Fixed small door on Yaya mart on the heights
- Fixed plywood / glass returning but being invisible
- Fixed Mouse Sensitivity not affecting gameplay
- Fixed Taxi Achievement not unlocking
- Fixed being headless in Civilian mode + Shield being visible
- Fixed ATV brake lights not turning on when headlights are on
- Fixed being able to refill Helicopter Retardant with suction in water
Truck Spawning
- Truck Spawning, and Truck Removing are now located on same screen of the fire station menu
Options Menu
- inverted Mouse Option
- Sensitivity Option
Emergencies
- Added Vent zones to Station 6 fire on the heights
Helicopter
- Returning to the helipad will restore both Retardant, and water
Fire Station Menu
- Completely redid menu to make it more streamlined, and user friendly.
Networking
- Adjusted so players can see more servers
