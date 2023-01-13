 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into The Flames update for 13 January 2023

Build 1.006

Share · View all patches · Build 10313351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Golden Mayo bottles not being interactable
  • Updated Academy tutorials to not have text go off screen
  • Fixed water being blocked by blue object on the heights
  • Fixed small door on Yaya mart on the heights
  • Fixed plywood / glass returning but being invisible
  • Fixed Mouse Sensitivity not affecting gameplay
  • Fixed Taxi Achievement not unlocking
  • Fixed being headless in Civilian mode + Shield being visible
  • Fixed ATV brake lights not turning on when headlights are on
  • Fixed being able to refill Helicopter Retardant with suction in water

Truck Spawning

  • Truck Spawning, and Truck Removing are now located on same screen of the fire station menu

Options Menu

  • inverted Mouse Option
  • Sensitivity Option

Emergencies

  • Added Vent zones to Station 6 fire on the heights

Helicopter

  • Returning to the helipad will restore both Retardant, and water
    Fire Station Menu
  • Completely redid menu to make it more streamlined, and user friendly.

Networking

  • Adjusted so players can see more servers

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1222301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link