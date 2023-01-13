PAINT WARFARE'S BIGGEST QoL UPDATE + NEW ABILITIES (1.8)

_Hey all!
Sorry about the delay with this update, there's been a lot of smaller features I've been putting together :)_
New Abilities!
I've added 3 new abilities.
- Super speed boots
- Heal
- Jetpack
To prevent this from getting overwhelming in combination with the existing abilities, there's now a new ability equip/unlock system.
New Ranking, Currency & Daily Challenges
I've been rethinking the way ranking should work in the game; grinding rank can be repetitive, so I've introduced a set of 10 daily challenges (more coming soon).
I've also changed the key system to coins to accommodate for the new changes and future changes I have planned.
Your keys will be converted to coins (with a free bonus for being a player before this update)
Feedback on Bots
Thank you for your feedback on the bots. I agree they weren't ideal.
As we're growing our community & player base, they're no longer necessary so I'm removing them. The only chance you'll see a bot in this update is when there are no players.
QoL
I've been focused on QoL this update— and some huge new content updates are planned for later this month.
- Keybinds
- Sniper aim sensitivity slider
- Improved rank related UI
- Huge gun rebalancing, added inaccuracy the sniper when not aimed
- Added a kick (F)
- Added paint splatter (thanks for the suggestion)
- Improved the verticality in the maps
- Added US servers, with a region select if you want to play with friends on a different region
- MMR-based matchmaking
- Added a double-jump
- Improved the respawning screen
- Added a leaderboard in respawn
