PAINT WARFARE'S BIGGEST QoL UPDATE + NEW ABILITIES (1.8)

_Hey all!

Sorry about the delay with this update, there's been a lot of smaller features I've been putting together :)_

New Abilities!

I've added 3 new abilities.

Super speed boots

Heal

Jetpack

To prevent this from getting overwhelming in combination with the existing abilities, there's now a new ability equip/unlock system.

New Ranking, Currency & Daily Challenges

I've been rethinking the way ranking should work in the game; grinding rank can be repetitive, so I've introduced a set of 10 daily challenges (more coming soon).

I've also changed the key system to coins to accommodate for the new changes and future changes I have planned.

Your keys will be converted to coins (with a free bonus for being a player before this update)

Feedback on Bots

Thank you for your feedback on the bots. I agree they weren't ideal.

As we're growing our community & player base, they're no longer necessary so I'm removing them. The only chance you'll see a bot in this update is when there are no players.

QoL

I've been focused on QoL this update— and some huge new content updates are planned for later this month.