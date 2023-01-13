 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paint Warfare update for 13 January 2023

PAINT WARFARE'S BIGGEST QoL UPDATE + NEW ABILITIES (1.8)

Share · View all patches · Build 10313235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Hey all!

Sorry about the delay with this update, there's been a lot of smaller features I've been putting together :)_

New Abilities!

I've added 3 new abilities.

  • Super speed boots
  • Heal
  • Jetpack

To prevent this from getting overwhelming in combination with the existing abilities, there's now a new ability equip/unlock system.

New Ranking, Currency & Daily Challenges

I've been rethinking the way ranking should work in the game; grinding rank can be repetitive, so I've introduced a set of 10 daily challenges (more coming soon).

I've also changed the key system to coins to accommodate for the new changes and future changes I have planned.

Your keys will be converted to coins (with a free bonus for being a player before this update)

Feedback on Bots

Thank you for your feedback on the bots. I agree they weren't ideal.

As we're growing our community & player base, they're no longer necessary so I'm removing them. The only chance you'll see a bot in this update is when there are no players.

QoL

I've been focused on QoL this update— and some huge new content updates are planned for later this month.

  • Keybinds
  • Sniper aim sensitivity slider
  • Improved rank related UI
  • Huge gun rebalancing, added inaccuracy the sniper when not aimed
  • Added a kick (F)
  • Added paint splatter (thanks for the suggestion)
  • Improved the verticality in the maps
  • Added US servers, with a region select if you want to play with friends on a different region
  • MMR-based matchmaking
  • Added a double-jump
  • Improved the respawning screen
  • Added a leaderboard in respawn

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
MacOS Content Depot 1190152
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link