PENGREENS 1.1 Released

Vercion 1.1 is upon us!

Pengreens update is live with some minor bugfixes, a new engine for text display and a brand new tutorial (That can be totally skipped).

We also introduced voicelines for Penpen, and a major feature: Hats.

Now you can equip some cool hats on Penpen to deliver your goods, with style!

====

This update was scheduled to a month ago, but sadly the team all fell ill with a pretty awfull sickness.

But here we are! Revitalized, and with a brand new update for y'all.

You know the drill. If you experience some bugs, glitches or have any suggestions, drop a comment, an, e-mail, send us a smoke signal, and we will work it out!