Share · View all patches · Build 10313034 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Feature: Farms do not produce crops in winter

Feature: Winter farm adds cold icon

Fix: Esc closes the top Icon switch page

Fix: The backpack is full, and the dragging data is abnormal at this time BUG

Fix: Modify AI collision, AI ignores all items

Fix: Executing AI collection of items, the building warehouse is full and continues to add BUG

Fix: Barracks added worker crash BUG

Update: Adjust the UI display of missing raw materials for buildings