「Version 1.1.1」Update

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

Happy New Year!! Thanks again for everyone's support on Hatune Miku Logica Paint S!

During the holiday season, we have received quite a few reports of being unable to turn off Assist Mode and unintended behavior on achievements. Everyone on the team worked hard on fixing the issues right after they got back to their desks, and we are happy to let you know that we have just released "Version 1.1.1" today!

The update details are as follows.

Assist Mode

Fixed the issue where the Assist Mode will not save values when changing the state in "Version 1.1."

Achievement unlock condition of "Hatsune Miku Logic Paint Specialist."

The unlock conditions were incorrect and were set for Lv3 puzzles 1-8.

Fixed the issue where the achievement could be unlocked by clearing all special puzzles.

※Users who have already cleared all the special puzzles can unlock the achievements by starting the game again.

※If the achievement is not unlocked immediately after clearing all the special puzzles, you should be able to unlock it by restarting the game.

About music playback

Fixed the issue where certain songs could not be played normally when playing songs.

About "How to Play"

Fixed the order of the "How to play" images in "Options".

By the way... You can find instructions for solving all puzzles in the "Community" -> "Guides" section.

If you have stumbled on a particular puzzle and can't get through it, we hope you'll be able to take advantage of it.

※Thank to "Na," the creator of the guides!

Cheers,