Xross Dreams update for 13 January 2023

It's never over. (v1.17 patch notes)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Xross Dreams, v1.17 Patch Notes:

  • Holding up for several seconds with Pressure set to None as a Drop-type Dreamer no longer crashes the game.
  • Gravity now properly aligns horizontally on Journey's board in the rear position on Player 2's side.
  • Thinker now reports grab failure when attempting to pick up any part of a Shell, Shell Tower, or Hard Shell. It now makes the "clack" sound instead of the "doink" sound, which is what you'd notice.
  • Thinker now has exception coverage for explosions that haven't evaporated properly. In testing, this means no more frozen explosions, no more hard empty spaces, etc.
  • Shells on Thinker's board can no longer be pierced by violence by any means. Fixed an edge-case scenario involving part of a Shell being pushed by small amounts of violence applied later in the round.
  • Thinker no longer spawns extra rows Online from being in hitstun due to "sticky" values carrying over from the previous frame. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online.
  • If the game crashes, it now leaves an error log in Users/Documents/Starlight Studios/Xross Dreams. In the future, feel free to copy and paste/send this file alongside any descriptions of any crashes you may encounter, and it'll go a long way towards fixing them.

I've been told I'm working too hard.

