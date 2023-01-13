Update 70 - Daily Updates Continue

Hey Everyone,
And we are back with yet another daily update - bringing a large number of fixes and improvements. Also we wanted to take a moment to thank our players for all the encouragement and feedback! This really helps us push forward as our small team works day and night on getting Stars End into a great shape.
Today`s update resolves a lot of issues with vehicle ownership, fixing some of the remaining critical bugs and adds various improvements requested by our players. In addition we made it a lot easier for our Moderators to help players in-game. If you loose some items or vehicles due to one of the remaining bugs - our moderators will be able to assist you remotely in seconds now.
Our plan for the next few is days is to continue with daily updates until every major issue is resolved. Meanwhile we are also pushing work on finishing offline singleplayer, and expect it to become available in a limited beta mode by next week.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Cant wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.70 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.70 has in store:
- Large number of server stability performance and improvements
- Added the back-end work of the offline singleplayer – it`s still disabled, but now is a part of the client allowing us to do final testing on it
- Fixed a number of issues with player being unable to enter vehicles
- Fixed another issue with vehicles going missing
- Fixed a number of issues with vehicles going missing – but still couple of situations left
- When getting onto a vehicle it will now show the status of the vehicle, and who can use it - only the player, crew, or anybody.
- Vehicle access can now be changed by using the PgDw button
- Fixed the issue where crew members could not enter the vehicle sometimes and would get Hijack prompt instead of enter the vehicle
- Vehicle in use can no longer be hacked on PvP servers
Improved vehicle stealing mechanics on PvP servers with clear notifications
- All consumable food and drink items now stack – please note – this will only effect new food items added to inventory
- Player inventory will now be a lot more organized with various stack sorting
- Made it a lot easier for new players to locate Tarphite Mine and Refinery on the planet
- Gave a lot of additional tools to our moderators to help players
- Moderators are now able to refund player lost items remotely, without having to meet the player at a certain location
- Servers player chat will no longer show in the main menu when player is creating or selecting the character
- Fixed various issues with grenades and their explosions
Changed files in this update