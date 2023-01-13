Update 70 - Daily Updates Continue

Hey Everyone,

And we are back with yet another daily update - bringing a large number of fixes and improvements. Also we wanted to take a moment to thank our players for all the encouragement and feedback! This really helps us push forward as our small team works day and night on getting Stars End into a great shape.

Today`s update resolves a lot of issues with vehicle ownership, fixing some of the remaining critical bugs and adds various improvements requested by our players. In addition we made it a lot easier for our Moderators to help players in-game. If you loose some items or vehicles due to one of the remaining bugs - our moderators will be able to assist you remotely in seconds now.

Our plan for the next few is days is to continue with daily updates until every major issue is resolved. Meanwhile we are also pushing work on finishing offline singleplayer, and expect it to become available in a limited beta mode by next week.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.70 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.70 has in store: