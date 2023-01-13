 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 13 January 2023

Version 0.5.1 is NOW OUT!

Version 0.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.5.1's new features are:
A space game which is still in development but is now playable (contains a leaderboard for players)
The remake of Layporian Survival has begun as the first version had limitations on what could be done
Possibly the start of a Virus game (maybe)

