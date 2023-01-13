- Fixed trapper traps doing much more damage than they were supposed to
- Buffed necro melee skull damage from 1 and 1 target to 16 and 2 targets. Slight hp increase. They also move slower and last longer.
- Changed easy mark.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 January 2023
0.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update