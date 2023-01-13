 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 January 2023

0.5.2

0.5.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed trapper traps doing much more damage than they were supposed to
  • Buffed necro melee skull damage from 1 and 1 target to 16 and 2 targets. Slight hp increase. They also move slower and last longer.
  • Changed easy mark.

