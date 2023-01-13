 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 13 January 2023

v0.5.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10312603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Space Shooter:
Added:

  • Text for level 3
  • Added text for each of the variables on the left of the screen
    Changes:
  • If the level is unlocked, the text is green, if the level is locked, the text is red
  • Ammo is destroyed when it hits other ships
    Fixes:
  • Can now see what the text and numbers mean on level 1

Survival II:
Added:

  • Added a room for the Forest biome
  • Added a weight capacity for the player
  • Added new text
  • Added some new variables and texts
    Changes:
  • Changed some text

