Space Shooter:
Added:
- Text for level 3
- Added text for each of the variables on the left of the screen
Changes:
- If the level is unlocked, the text is green, if the level is locked, the text is red
- Ammo is destroyed when it hits other ships
Fixes:
- Can now see what the text and numbers mean on level 1
Survival II:
Added:
- Added a room for the Forest biome
- Added a weight capacity for the player
- Added new text
- Added some new variables and texts
Changes:
- Changed some text
Changed files in this update