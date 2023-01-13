 Skip to content

太荒初境 update for 13 January 2023

Chinese New Year Gift

太荒初境 update for 13 January 2023 · Build 10312474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fellow Taoists!

The New Year is coming soon. We will prepare the New Year gift for you. The gift package will be received within the time limit (12:00 on January 21 - 20:00 on January 24). It will be delivered immediately after login and received by email!

Gift package for the Year of the Rabbit:

  1. Weapon skin (one-handed sword · Shousui 1)
  2. Kingdon decoration (x1 on the eve)
  3. Kingdon decoration (x1 animal gong and drum in Shoutian Town)
  4. Kingdon decoration (x1 piece of Arong sausage powder)
  5. Kingdon decoration (x1 New Year greeting tree)
  6. Whole skin treasure chest (x2)

