CounterAttack v1.0.8 has been released!

This update brings several bug fixes, attachment interaction improvements, an improve region browser with a player count, a new game engine version with several improvements, and cross-network support (still in beta!).

Fixes

Fixed explosion sound ‘cracking’ in some situations

Improvements

9 New Attachments

Cleaned up Launch level visuals a bit

Improved how some attachments work together, and with capital ships (e.g. Switchback)

Various optimizations

Newer Game Engine version (Unity 2018.4.36f1)

Loading/Wormhole animation improve

Balance

Many action attachments have had damaged increased

Some attachment drops changed, most notably Battle Pods and Strange Module

Drop-powerup cooldown (the ability to drop powerups during game) lowered from 1.12s to 0.5s

Pilots

Carl’s passive (environment damage) increased to from +25% to +40%added to the AutoEye

Joe’s passive (action reload) improved from 20% to 25% cooldown reduction

Joe’s passive (action reload) now also fires 2 mini rockets

Marcus’ twin blades damage increased by 20%

Marcus’ base evasion increased from 2% -> 5%

Marcus’ base fire rate increased from +4% -> +5%

Sarah’s ultimate now has a very low (<0.2 second) cooldown

For more detailed patch notes check out the update history in the official CounterAttack discord: https://discord.gg/uRqs9MzM4u

Cross Platform

Cross-network play between CounterAttack for Steam and CounterAttack for Xbox One is now possible by opting in to the beta in Steam.

Instructions on how to access betas:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/451600/discussions/2/3140616601488622919/

Branch: xboxcrossplay

Password: CrossPlayIsCool

Known Issues/Limitations

High Scores for Xbox is disabled when cross-network play is detected. Voice Chat between Xbox and other platforms doesn’t work. Custom Levels are currently disabled for cross-network games.