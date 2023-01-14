 Skip to content

CounterAttack update for 14 January 2023

CounterAttack v1.0.8 has been released!

This update brings several bug fixes, attachment interaction improvements, an improve region browser with a player count, a new game engine version with several improvements, and cross-network support (still in beta!).

Fixes
Fixed explosion sound ‘cracking’ in some situations

Improvements
9 New Attachments
Cleaned up Launch level visuals a bit
Improved how some attachments work together, and with capital ships (e.g. Switchback)
Various optimizations
Newer Game Engine version (Unity 2018.4.36f1)
Loading/Wormhole animation improve

Balance
Many action attachments have had damaged increased
Some attachment drops changed, most notably Battle Pods and Strange Module
Drop-powerup cooldown (the ability to drop powerups during game) lowered from 1.12s to 0.5s

Pilots
Carl’s passive (environment damage) increased to from +25% to +40%added to the AutoEye
Joe’s passive (action reload) improved from 20% to 25% cooldown reduction
Joe’s passive (action reload) now also fires 2 mini rockets
Marcus’ twin blades damage increased by 20%
Marcus’ base evasion increased from 2% -> 5%
Marcus’ base fire rate increased from +4% -> +5%
Sarah’s ultimate now has a very low (<0.2 second) cooldown

For more detailed patch notes check out the update history in the official CounterAttack discord: https://discord.gg/uRqs9MzM4u

Cross Platform
Cross-network play between CounterAttack for Steam and CounterAttack for Xbox One is now possible by opting in to the beta in Steam.

Instructions on how to access betas:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/451600/discussions/2/3140616601488622919/
Branch: xboxcrossplay
Password: CrossPlayIsCool

Known Issues/Limitations
High Scores for Xbox is disabled when cross-network play is detected. Voice Chat between Xbox and other platforms doesn’t work. Custom Levels are currently disabled for cross-network games.

