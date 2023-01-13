 Skip to content

Gatlin' update for 13 January 2023

Gatlin' - The Dusty Patch (V1.0.5)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A completionist's wet dream. Achieving 100% has never been more possible. Literally.

Highlights:

  • Lowered the threshold of kills needed for a large amount of achievements
  • The "Free Fallin'" achievement is now actually possible to earn

Changes:

  • Lowered the number of Note kills required for the "Symphonic" achievement from 1,827 to 44
  • Lowered the number of Knight kills required for the "Midknight Crisis" achievement from 1,500 to 250
  • Lowered the number of Photo kills required for the "Right to Privacy" achievement from 2,000 to 500
  • Lowered the number of targets required for the "Target Practice" achievement from 1,000,000 to 1,000
  • Lowered the number of deaths required for the "Live, Die, Repeat" achievement from 10,000 to 5,000
  • Adjusted the "Intro" level to make it more feasible to jump off the map (what are these patch notes??)
  • Changed the credit text on the main menu to credit dotcopycat for the sake of being succinct
  • Removed a legacy, defunct, and unused save system

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug which made the "Free Fallin'" achievement literally impossible to earn
  • Nothing else, Gatlin' is literally perfect

