各位道友，中午好
《蜀山：初章》第一个大型春节资料片“唯拳而已”更新完成。大家现在可以上号愉快游戏了，预祝大家周末愉快！
“唯拳而已”更新详细内容：
http://www.inmotiongame.com/portal/article/index.html?id=381
（注：新职业炼体更偏向防御、团体挑战、PVP。大家谨慎入手喔）
更新福利：
（绑定的）铜币*1880000
《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023.1.13
Changed files in this update