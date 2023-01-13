 Skip to content

蜀山：初章 update for 13 January 2023

开服通知

蜀山：初章 update for 13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位道友，中午好
《蜀山：初章》第一个大型春节资料片“唯拳而已”更新完成。大家现在可以上号愉快游戏了，预祝大家周末愉快！

“唯拳而已”更新详细内容：
http://www.inmotiongame.com/portal/article/index.html?id=381
（注：新职业炼体更偏向防御、团体挑战、PVP。大家谨慎入手喔）
更新福利：
（绑定的）铜币*1880000

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023.1.13

