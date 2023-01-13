Updated level 9 boss to be a ship fight.
Updated level 5 boss fight to be a little bit harder.
Updated drop rate of powerups from bomb boss and flying enemies
Updated initial attack of ranged enemies.
Added new hidden achievement.
Covid Carl update for 13 January 2023
Update 12 Jan
