Covid Carl update for 13 January 2023

Update 12 Jan

Updated level 9 boss to be a ship fight.
Updated level 5 boss fight to be a little bit harder.
Updated drop rate of powerups from bomb boss and flying enemies
Updated initial attack of ranged enemies.
Added new hidden achievement.

