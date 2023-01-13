Hotfix update 07075

Current development status
We're busy at work with the next General Improvements update, as well as Milestone 3, which we're making great progress with. Stay tuned for more!
In the meantime, we're releasing this hotfix update so that these issues get addressed sooner than later.
Change Log 07075
Improvements
- All players can see the Wonder upgrade progression bar below health bar while Wonder is visible (and not just local player)
Bug Fixes
- Boars no longer lose target and idle aftwerwards whenever their target moves while the boar is attacking it
- Fixed a problem with spectators that meant that any spetctator's ping would not affect turn times, and this could cause a game that was running fine to seemingly lag, as well as cause any game with 2 or more spectators and no players (spectating skirmish AI) to seemingly lag
- Fixed numerous problems that would happen if joining a multiplayer room that already had one or more spectators, like causing the game to go out of sync
- UI will correctly reset when an enemy building that is selected gets destroyed
- Fixed potential rare crashes that could happen when a unit was killed
- Toggle analytics button in settings work
- Pressing ESC in game over screen no longer causes problems
Balance changes
- Bronze Smelting technology costs 5 Knowledge Points (from 6)
- Elite Swordsman technology costs 5 Knowledge Points (from 6)
Changed files in this update