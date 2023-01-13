Hotfix update 07075

Current development status

We're busy at work with the next General Improvements update, as well as Milestone 3, which we're making great progress with. Stay tuned for more!

In the meantime, we're releasing this hotfix update so that these issues get addressed sooner than later.

Change Log 07075

Improvements

All players can see the Wonder upgrade progression bar below health bar while Wonder is visible (and not just local player)

Bug Fixes

Boars no longer lose target and idle aftwerwards whenever their target moves while the boar is attacking it

Fixed a problem with spectators that meant that any spetctator's ping would not affect turn times, and this could cause a game that was running fine to seemingly lag, as well as cause any game with 2 or more spectators and no players (spectating skirmish AI) to seemingly lag

Fixed numerous problems that would happen if joining a multiplayer room that already had one or more spectators, like causing the game to go out of sync

UI will correctly reset when an enemy building that is selected gets destroyed

Fixed potential rare crashes that could happen when a unit was killed

Toggle analytics button in settings work

Pressing ESC in game over screen no longer causes problems

Balance changes