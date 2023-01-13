 Skip to content

Small Bird Forest update for 13 January 2023

Release 1.1

  • Railway added to game for bird to fly through for gather challenge.
  • Spot landing on branch challenge
  • Slalom challenge
  • Gather from trees added
  • New Skies
  • Tower track added

