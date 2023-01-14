 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 14 January 2023

15.01.2023 - Content Update

Build 10312039

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Accounts, characters, etc. you play during the open beta process. It will not be deleted in any way when the full version is come.

GENERAL

  • An NPC has been added to the Frozen Pole map where you can buy new costumes with dungeon price.
  • Added an NPC to the Dark Swamp map where you can buy new costumes with dungeon price.
  • Adjusted the 2nd effects of some wings to unlock at +7 instead of +9.
  • The television signal, which was distorted by heavy snowfall caught again :)

SYSTEM

  • The emoji system has been added to the game. (Hotkeys: NUMPAD_0 - NUMPAD_9, or you can choose from the L panel.)
  • When you choose a card as a dungeon reward, the reward will now be sent to your mail box, you can get it from there even if your inventory is full.
  • When you win a Ranked arena match, arena coins will now be sent to your mail box, you can get them from there even if your inventory is full.

EVENT

  • The Racing Party event has been added to the game and 3 side missions have been added with it. You can access from the Snowy Fields map.
  • Added "Bouncing Bear and Dentist Game" minigame to Tonka Castle map.

BALANCE

  • The power values of SSR weapons have been restored.

GRAPHIC

  • The color of the XMAS Bow costume has been changed and the costume has been thickened.
  • The XMAS Wand costume has been enlarged.

MAP

  • The Dark Zone map has been added to the game, players level 80 and above can pass through Neverland.
  • The Frozen Dungeon map has been added to the game, you can log in from the Frozen Pole map.
  • Elegant Cavern map has been added to the game, you can log in from the Dark Swamp map.
  • Extra leveling spot added to Morning Plains and Spiders count a bit improved.

QUEST

  • Level 38 Diagonal Cloth quest made easy.
  • Level 40 Elanjar's Needs quest made easy.
  • Added pet racing quest to Elanjar for levels 45, 47 and 49.
  • Added new daily dungeon quest to the Frozen Pole map for players level 50 and above.
  • Added new daily dungeon quest to Dark Swamp map for players level 80 and above.
  • Added new daily quest to Dark Zone map for players level 80 and above.

FORTRESS WAR

  • Luck Seed and Honor Seed health reduced by 10%.
  • Luck Seed and Honor Seed corridors have been slightly expanded.
  • The exit to the walls on the edge of the Honor and Luck stones has been blocked.
  • The team that captures the castle will now be awarded 1000 guild experience rewards.
  • The leaderboard will be opened at the end of the round.
  • The floor brightness has been slightly reduced.

RAID

  • Fixed the raid not starting correctly in some cases and the right wasted.
  • Hulma and Azure Sky Dragon map made easy.
  • Raid bosses' health has been reduced by about half.

FISHING

  • Fish targets adjusted so that the green areas align to the right or left.
  • Increased the chance of Fish Rune and Golden Meat baits.

FACTION PVP

  • A portal to the Dark Zone (Faction PvP) map has been added to the Neverland map for players level 80 and above.
  • Hero and Villain races become enemies on the Dark Zone map.
  • You can join as a team to the Dark Zone map, but the creatures there are stronger and give more exp, you can do daily quests as a group.
  • The Dark Zone map can only be accessed between 17.00 and 00.00 every day.
  • If you die on the Dark Zone map, your money will fall to the ground in the range of 20k-80k.

RANKED

  • Arena Manager Carlos now sells Demilune items up to 8% and the price has been reduced.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed a bug with dungeon teleport invitation.

AC Shop

  • Exeraser PRO has been added to the AC Shop, with this item you can remove the stones in your item without destroying them.
  • The Winterfell costume set has been added to the AC Shop.
  • Added Valentines weapon pack to AC Shop.
  • Added Love Glasses and Lightning Glasses to AC Shop.

LEGEND

  • War themed stone relief has been added to the Fortress map to immortalize the legendary fortress war of 01.01.2023.

