15.01.2023 - Content Update

- Accounts, characters, etc. you play during the open beta process. It will not be deleted in any way when the full version is come.
GENERAL
- An NPC has been added to the Frozen Pole map where you can buy new costumes with dungeon price.
- Added an NPC to the Dark Swamp map where you can buy new costumes with dungeon price.
- Adjusted the 2nd effects of some wings to unlock at +7 instead of +9.
- The television signal, which was distorted by heavy snowfall caught again :)
SYSTEM
- The emoji system has been added to the game. (Hotkeys: NUMPAD_0 - NUMPAD_9, or you can choose from the L panel.)
- When you choose a card as a dungeon reward, the reward will now be sent to your mail box, you can get it from there even if your inventory is full.
- When you win a Ranked arena match, arena coins will now be sent to your mail box, you can get them from there even if your inventory is full.
EVENT
- The Racing Party event has been added to the game and 3 side missions have been added with it. You can access from the Snowy Fields map.
- Added "Bouncing Bear and Dentist Game" minigame to Tonka Castle map.
BALANCE
- The power values of SSR weapons have been restored.
GRAPHIC
- The color of the XMAS Bow costume has been changed and the costume has been thickened.
- The XMAS Wand costume has been enlarged.
MAP
- The Dark Zone map has been added to the game, players level 80 and above can pass through Neverland.
- The Frozen Dungeon map has been added to the game, you can log in from the Frozen Pole map.
- Elegant Cavern map has been added to the game, you can log in from the Dark Swamp map.
- Extra leveling spot added to Morning Plains and Spiders count a bit improved.
QUEST
- Level 38 Diagonal Cloth quest made easy.
- Level 40 Elanjar's Needs quest made easy.
- Added pet racing quest to Elanjar for levels 45, 47 and 49.
- Added new daily dungeon quest to the Frozen Pole map for players level 50 and above.
- Added new daily dungeon quest to Dark Swamp map for players level 80 and above.
- Added new daily quest to Dark Zone map for players level 80 and above.
FORTRESS WAR
- Luck Seed and Honor Seed health reduced by 10%.
- Luck Seed and Honor Seed corridors have been slightly expanded.
- The exit to the walls on the edge of the Honor and Luck stones has been blocked.
- The team that captures the castle will now be awarded 1000 guild experience rewards.
- The leaderboard will be opened at the end of the round.
- The floor brightness has been slightly reduced.
RAID
- Fixed the raid not starting correctly in some cases and the right wasted.
- Hulma and Azure Sky Dragon map made easy.
- Raid bosses' health has been reduced by about half.
FISHING
- Fish targets adjusted so that the green areas align to the right or left.
- Increased the chance of Fish Rune and Golden Meat baits.
FACTION PVP
- A portal to the Dark Zone (Faction PvP) map has been added to the Neverland map for players level 80 and above.
- Hero and Villain races become enemies on the Dark Zone map.
- You can join as a team to the Dark Zone map, but the creatures there are stronger and give more exp, you can do daily quests as a group.
- The Dark Zone map can only be accessed between 17.00 and 00.00 every day.
- If you die on the Dark Zone map, your money will fall to the ground in the range of 20k-80k.
RANKED
- Arena Manager Carlos now sells Demilune items up to 8% and the price has been reduced.
BUG FIX
- Fixed a bug with dungeon teleport invitation.
AC Shop
- Exeraser PRO has been added to the AC Shop, with this item you can remove the stones in your item without destroying them.
- The Winterfell costume set has been added to the AC Shop.
- Added Valentines weapon pack to AC Shop.
- Added Love Glasses and Lightning Glasses to AC Shop.
LEGEND
- War themed stone relief has been added to the Fortress map to immortalize the legendary fortress war of 01.01.2023.
