Multiplayer Open Playtest Begins Now

The Multiplayer Co-op Open Test is available now! It will last one week, estimated to end at 12 AM Jan 20th PT | 3 AM Jan 20th ET | 9 AM Jan 20th CET.

Team up with your friends to work, build, travel, fight and explore dungeons together! If you still can't find friends to play with, don't worry, check the places below and find them:

Reddit Live Chat

Steam threads

Here are the main changes in the new open test:

Optimized the whole game process. Optimized part of the UI to revise players'' experience. Optimized the main scene. Added the Announcement system. Added the Move Out of Town function. Added the Town Management function. Added the Team channel. Added the display of friends'' offline time. Added the display of neighbors'' mission progress. Added the basic materials trace in the mission. Added the Planting system. Added the display of the estimated yielding of seeds. Added a new NPC - Mysterious Man, who's gonna recycle the plants. Added the Rent Mount system. The mount can be ridden simultaneously by multiple players now. The mount can be summoned by a special item now. Added the Overview of Commerce Guild Level, through which the revenue of upgrading the Commerce Guild can be foreseen now. The Commerce Guild can be upgraded to level 20 now, also different buildable projects are added. Deleted the Personal Workshop. Added the Co-op Commission Board, as well as three types of Commissions (Workshop/Hunting/Planting). Added the Furniture Display function. The furniture can bring attributes bonus to players. The materials in Storage can be directly used for machines now. Added a new tab in Storage to show which materials are demanded for missions, as well as mission marks on those materials. Added a new multiplayer dungeon. Added new rooms in part of the abandoned ruins. Added new monsters. Placed monsters in Builder Plaza. Added Focus on Targets function while in combat. Added the extra buff after helping others up. Added new guidelines.

Known issues:

Some unexpected issues related to planting systems

Some unexpected issues related to the mounting system

If you find any of these issues, we would appreciate it if you could report them.

Note:

Feel free to share the multiplayer update with your audience or friends, but please be aware of that this is a test version only and it does not represent the final product, something may change in the future. Only early-access players can access this Open test. We plan to open multiplayer servers in Europe and North America this time. Please note that players outside of these regions may experience latency issues. This is an open test, so unexpected server maintenance may occur during the test period. Please pay attention to the official announcement when the server is down. Errors, crashes, or other problems may occur during this test. If you notice any of these, please let us know so we can fix them.

6, This is an early version. We will continue to enrich the content and features of the following versions: If you have any good suggestions or ideas, join the community [DISCORD] and let us know. Players' progress and saves in this test will not carry over to future tests and games. Make sure to select Play in Multiplayer [Or Multiplayer DLC].

9, This test only supports EN & CN.

Make sure to watch the Multiplayer Developer Livestream replay. If you leave a comment under the video with a #mytimeatsandrocklive, you will have a chance to win an exclusive in-game rewards!



Let's play Sandrock together!

Thanks to all builders. Your support and patience always give us confidence and strength. Putting your reviews on Sandrock will help it improve.

