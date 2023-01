We are happy to announce that Richman 11 has its new update! This time, we bring a brand new character “Eleven” and a new classic map “Burried by Volcanoes”, come and try!

For more details please check below:

1.Add new classic map “Burried by Volcanoes”.

2.Add new character “Eleven”.

3.Improve the “Interaction Emoji” function, add new emojis and their texts and sound effects.