TrinityS update for 13 January 2023

Bug Fixes(0.3.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 10311947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Hard mode/Stage2: Fixed an issue that could cause certain action patterns to be repeated.
  • Hard mode/Stage3: Fixed an issue where the Lightning Needle would be placed off-stage.
  • Hard Mode/Stage4: Fixed an issue where damage calculations for Petra Distraction were not being performed correctly.
  • Hard mode/Stage5: Fixed an issue where damage calculations to 'Despair Wave' were not being performed correctly.
  • Hard Mode/Stage6: Fixed an issue where 'Icicle Nova' attacks could sometimes be avoided.
  • Fixed an issue where an unintended strategy was possible in Hard Mode/Stage 6: "Dead Scream". [spoiler] Fixed an issue where gimmick handling was possible even when two or more players entered the same magic circle. [/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Rescue Count' and 'Revival Count' were reversed on the Result screen when clearing the game.
  • Corrected a spelling error in 'Rescue Count'.

Under investigation

  • Issue where players could move even if they were dead.
  • Issue with enhanced attacks without motion after a phase.
  • Unintended behaviour of the player AI (COM), such as suddenly stopping.
  • Problem with Priest heal effects(particlies) not occurring.

Thank you for your continued support of TrinityS.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1584691
