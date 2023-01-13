Bug Fixes(0.3.0.2)

Bug fixes
- Hard mode/Stage2: Fixed an issue that could cause certain action patterns to be repeated.
- Hard mode/Stage3: Fixed an issue where the Lightning Needle would be placed off-stage.
- Hard Mode/Stage4: Fixed an issue where damage calculations for Petra Distraction were not being performed correctly.
- Hard mode/Stage5: Fixed an issue where damage calculations to 'Despair Wave' were not being performed correctly.
- Hard Mode/Stage6: Fixed an issue where 'Icicle Nova' attacks could sometimes be avoided.
- Fixed an issue where an unintended strategy was possible in Hard Mode/Stage 6: "Dead Scream". [spoiler] Fixed an issue where gimmick handling was possible even when two or more players entered the same magic circle. [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue where the 'Rescue Count' and 'Revival Count' were reversed on the Result screen when clearing the game.
- Corrected a spelling error in 'Rescue Count'.
Under investigation
- Issue where players could move even if they were dead.
- Issue with enhanced attacks without motion after a phase.
- Unintended behaviour of the player AI (COM), such as suddenly stopping.
- Problem with Priest heal effects(particlies) not occurring.
Thank you for your continued support of TrinityS.
Changed files in this update