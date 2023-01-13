- Buffed potion stats and potion duration to 25 seconds (from 15)
- slightly lowered cost of inventory slots
- slightly increase hitbox of necromancer projectiles
- slightly lowered equip shop level cost
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 January 2023
0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
