The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 January 2023

0.5.1

Build 10311785

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffed potion stats and potion duration to 25 seconds (from 15)
  • slightly lowered cost of inventory slots
  • slightly increase hitbox of necromancer projectiles
  • slightly lowered equip shop level cost

