Blog#9 - Medic Class

Medic Class

Treat yourself to some insights into the Medic class! Cygnus Enterprises features six classes, from which players are able to freely pick and choose attributes and skills.



As accidents and injuries are commonplace, the Medic is an invaluable cornerstone of any operation. In battle, Medic skills allow the player to heal faster and remove the debilitating effects of debuffs. But make no mistake, the Medic’s skillset encompasses knowledge of poisons as well, allowing a character specialized in the Medic skill tree to deal damage over time while outlasting their foes.

The Medic attribute improves the character’s physique, granting additional hitpoints.

The initial Medic skill unlocks a basic self-heal that additionally removes a random debuff.

Anatomy

Knowledge of anatomy can be used for even more effective self-heals as well as exploiting weaknesses in enemies.

Preparations

Being prepared and able to fall back on proper procedures is a Medic’s strong suit and this branch of the skill tree outfits the Medic with all kinds of useful kits and toys.

Toxicology

This branch lets the Medic poison and debuff their enemies and provides all-around improvements to poison effectiveness.

Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community, join our Discord, Reddit, and finally, don't forget to Wishlist the game on Steam!

Thanks,

Team Miaozi