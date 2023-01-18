 Skip to content

Orange Season update for 18 January 2023

Orange Season v0.8.2 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Thanks for all your feedback on the bugs and problems within the game!

We have patch notes below:

Orange Season v0.8.2 Patch Notes:

Features:

  • Added a note tutorial at the start of the game.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed tree fruits not being able to be picked up (can still be inconsistent).
  • Fixed some objects not being able to be picked up (can still be inconsistent).
  • Fixed inconsistent leaf size at the Forest.
  • Fixed lots of collision issues.
  • Fixed sprites misalignment.
  • Fixed animal tools triggering fishing animation.
  • Fixed shipping bin not collecting items if you sleep earlier.
  • Fixed hair/skin color bugged on new save files.
  • Fixed hammer breaking every object.
  • Fixed character animation bug after going to a different location.
  • Fixed well interaction.
  • Fixed the watering can's "fill percentage" not showing up properly.
  • Improved object breaking system (Works well with space but still inconsistencies with mouse).

**We will continue to update the game within the next few weeks!

So be sure to check out here for more information soon.**

Thanks as always for supporting the game!

Rafael, Robert & Kazz

