Hey everyone,
Thanks for all your feedback on the bugs and problems within the game!
We have patch notes below:
Orange Season v0.8.2 Patch Notes:
Features:
- Added a note tutorial at the start of the game.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed tree fruits not being able to be picked up (can still be inconsistent).
- Fixed some objects not being able to be picked up (can still be inconsistent).
- Fixed inconsistent leaf size at the Forest.
- Fixed lots of collision issues.
- Fixed sprites misalignment.
- Fixed animal tools triggering fishing animation.
- Fixed shipping bin not collecting items if you sleep earlier.
- Fixed hair/skin color bugged on new save files.
- Fixed hammer breaking every object.
- Fixed character animation bug after going to a different location.
- Fixed well interaction.
- Fixed the watering can's "fill percentage" not showing up properly.
- Improved object breaking system (Works well with space but still inconsistencies with mouse).
**We will continue to update the game within the next few weeks!
So be sure to check out here for more information soon.**
Thanks as always for supporting the game!
Rafael, Robert & Kazz
Changed files in this update