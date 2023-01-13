 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gjallarhorn update for 13 January 2023

Update 1/12/2023 Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10311678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Xanthos will no longer linger inside the Cragor Chieftess house after swearing fealty
Sven will stop spamming the player when entering the Validian Generator back room
Back Generator room will now have its lights turned on when doing Svens quest

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link