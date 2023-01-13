Update 1/12/2023 Part 2

Bug Fixes
Xanthos will no longer linger inside the Cragor Chieftess house after swearing fealty
Sven will stop spamming the player when entering the Validian Generator back room
Back Generator room will now have its lights turned on when doing Svens quest
