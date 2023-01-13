- Updated "Explosive paint" (now you can use a word you want, you can write a word)
- Updated "Penaties" game (Bugs solved)
- Updated Skins
- Fixed other bugs
Little Fighters on Stream update for 13 January 2023
Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Little Fighters on Stream Content Depot 1589461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update