Little Fighters on Stream update for 13 January 2023

Patch Notes

Patch Notes for 13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated "Explosive paint" (now you can use a word you want, you can write a word)
  • Updated "Penaties" game (Bugs solved)
  • Updated Skins
  • Fixed other bugs

Changed files in this update

Little Fighters on Stream Content Depot 1589461
