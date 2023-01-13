- Added Steering Wheel Configurator functionality to easily configure steering wheel and pedal settings.
- Fixed the problem with the language changing automatically to English after saving the option.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash on loading with an outdated config.
- Added support for up to 4 peripheral controllers, each with up to 16 axes and 20 buttons.
- Language corrections have been made.
Truck World: Driving School update for 13 January 2023
Truck World: Driving School v 1.0.1 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
