Truck World: Driving School update for 13 January 2023

Truck World: Driving School v 1.0.1 Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steering Wheel Configurator functionality to easily configure steering wheel and pedal settings.
  • Fixed the problem with the language changing automatically to English after saving the option.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash on loading with an outdated config.
  • Added support for up to 4 peripheral controllers, each with up to 16 axes and 20 buttons.
  • Language corrections have been made.

