- Large performance tweaks to vehicles to not destroy FPS
- Fixed metal stairs not having collision
- Multiple back end optimizations to help with FPS
- Vehicle physics adjustments
DeadPoly update for 13 January 2023
Patch 0.0.6D.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update