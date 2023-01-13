 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 13 January 2023

Patch 0.0.6D.8

  • Large performance tweaks to vehicles to not destroy FPS
  • Fixed metal stairs not having collision
  • Multiple back end optimizations to help with FPS
  • Vehicle physics adjustments

