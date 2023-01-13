Hey everyone! Here is patch 1.4.2 to Annie and the Art Gallery

Before I get into the patch notes, I just want to update everyone on the status of Tale of Two Sardines. It's going really well, actually. The layout of the game is more or less done! Right now, I'm working on getting a few playtests done, and writing down a bunch of the side stories. Then, it will be onto more art, making the choices work, polishing, and adding music and SFX. I hope I can get more info out about this game very soon!

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for AATAG 1.4.2!

Annie turned on the "Mirror Front Camera" setting on her phone.

Added the ability to change keybinds in-game.

Changed several of the inspiration painting quotes to be less out of place.

Redid three inspiration paintings.

Shortened and streamlined a lot of dialogue. (Again!)

Changed a specific 1/40 chance event into a guaranteed thing to happen on your 2nd playthrough (or on hard mode)

Renamed "Command Remember" to "Useless Option".

Thanks for playing!