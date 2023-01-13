 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hen in the Foxhouse update for 13 January 2023

Hen in the Foxhouse 2.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10311474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Depending on who you are, you might care about this update.

  • Added a camera shake slider control
  • Added an Easy Mode toggle (Easy has 3 hit points instead of 1)
  • Some bug fixes

People really like to have the option to turn off screen shake, and I went a little crazy with it in this game, but now there's finally a slider for it! You can even turn it up higher if you're a madman.
Some have had trouble with the difficulty, and now there's something to help them too! Easy Mode can be turned on or off from the main menu, and even works in Custom play.

Changed files in this update

Hen in the Foxhouse Content Depot 1834941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link