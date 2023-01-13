Hen in the Foxhouse 2.1 Update

Depending on who you are, you might care about this update.

Added a camera shake slider control

Added an Easy Mode toggle (Easy has 3 hit points instead of 1)

Some bug fixes

People really like to have the option to turn off screen shake, and I went a little crazy with it in this game, but now there's finally a slider for it! You can even turn it up higher if you're a madman.

Some have had trouble with the difficulty, and now there's something to help them too! Easy Mode can be turned on or off from the main menu, and even works in Custom play.