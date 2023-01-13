Update Notes for 2013 01 12 1

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10311232 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1479.

BUG FIXES

Added "Press Space" to continue, rather than a fixed timer for every tutorial message.

Ensured that tutorial groups and plots don't come up in the rest of the game, once we set you loose to finish in Solo Mode on your own.

Thanks for your feedback, everyone! More soon.