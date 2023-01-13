Update Notes for 2013 01 12 1

 Skip to content

ILLUMINATI update for 13 January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10311232 · Last edited by Wendy

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10311232 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1479.

BUG FIXES

  • Added "Press Space" to continue, rather than a fixed timer for every tutorial message.
  • Ensured that tutorial groups and plots don't come up in the rest of the game, once we set you loose to finish in Solo Mode on your own.

Thanks for your feedback, everyone! More soon.

