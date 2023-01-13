 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-13

Build 10311225

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug introduced that made shops and other objects that shouldn't scale while zooming, scale while zooming.
  • Make shop items inside the bubbles scale slightly when zooming.
  • Close loophole that could have a shop start scaling again if a player picked up piety on the same block.
  • First version of rewinding in Dailies.
  • Make Crusader Momentum trait show current momentum value.
  • Make level indicators rotate counter to camera rotation.

