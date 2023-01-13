Changelog 2023-01-13

- Fix bug introduced that made shops and other objects that shouldn't scale while zooming, scale while zooming.
- Make shop items inside the bubbles scale slightly when zooming.
- Close loophole that could have a shop start scaling again if a player picked up piety on the same block.
- First version of rewinding in Dailies.
- Make Crusader Momentum trait show current momentum value.
- Make level indicators rotate counter to camera rotation.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 13 January 2023
