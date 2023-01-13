Season 2: CREST Begins

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Season 2: CREST is finally starting!

The theme of the Season is Retro/Dark Fantasy.

Don't miss out on all of the new game modes and weapons!

Season 2 Roadmap: https://deathverse.com/en/member/seasons/roadmap/

SEASON 2 JAMBOREE PASS



Introducing Arcana Jr., a new outfit from Season 2’s sponsor, Candle Wolf!

Be sure to get your hands on all of these dark fantasy-themed outfits!

Go ahead and upgrade your skin!



You can use certain materials to upgrade the appearance of your skins.

Upgrade your favorite skins and show off your fashion to your foes!

Get weapon skins by trading in exclusive tickets!



The items “Weapon Skin Ticket” and “Gold Leaf” are special items that can be exchanged for weapon skins.

If you earn them as part of your season awards, go to the "Exchange" option in the in-game shop!

Win up to 1500 Death Metal!

*Only when you have purchased a Jamboree Pass.



You can get up to 300 Death Metal by raising your season level, and a maximum of 1,200 by purchasing a Jamboree Pass.

That comes to a total of 1,500 Death Metal!

Take part in ranked matches and complete challenges to earn yourself season experience!

Ver.1.2.1.3 Patch Notes

Additional Changes

In light of the closing announcement and as part of our efforts to improve the Jamboree Pass, we have changed some of the bonuses and repeat purchase bonuses granted by the "Silver," "Gold," and "Platinum" levels of the Pass.



