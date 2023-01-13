Walk with the Living II Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10311022 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

It’s been a long road, but it’s here. Walk with the Living II is now available!

Please contact me with any feedback and to report any bugs you encounter. I’m always eager to hear from players :)

If you love the game, consider reviewing it sooner than later. Steam promotes more heavily games that get 10 reviews. Help the game find more players by reviewing early!

What’s next?

-I will monitor player feedback and release frequent updates with QoL (quality-of-life) improvements, balancing, and any necessary bug fixes.

-An update to add more story interactions (including epilogues) for secondary characters.

I’m excited for you to find all of the secrets hidden in the game ;) I hope you enjoy!

As always, I’m endlessly thankful for your support!

Yours,

CB