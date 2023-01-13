 Skip to content

Pedigree Tactics update for 13 January 2023

January 12, 2023 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10311020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today brings yet more usability improvements. It also finishes off my list of reported issues, so unless something else pops up this is likely the last of the series of launch patches. There may be more updates in the future, but not with the same frequency as this past week.

  • When a monster learns too many abilities, you now select all of the abilities to forget at once.
  • Tile highlighting visibility in battle has been improved.
  • If you revisit a completed stage, the world map will now start focused on that stage to better facilitate repeat battles when looking for a specific monster or grinding experience.
  • Added option to speed up character movement.
  • Added option to skip dead characters' turns.
  • Improved spacing around panel borders.
  • Fixed odd visuals caused by rotating the camera during an ability animation.

Please report any bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed.

