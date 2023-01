This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Houdini 19.5 production build on Steam has been updated to 19.5.493.

You can view the changelog here.

You can access different Houdini Indie production builds and daily builds on Steam by following these steps:

-Right click on Houdini Indie in your Steam library

-Select Properties

-Select Betas

-Choose the Houdini daily build or production build you want to use from the betas list.

(Select "None" to use the most current production build)