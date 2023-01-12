 Skip to content

September 7th update for 12 January 2023

Update 1.2.1

September 7th update for 12 January 2023

Update 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have added Portuguese (Brazilian) and German to the game.

I'm working on updating the game. There are ideas for the development of the plot, perhaps soon I will add a new level and a continuation of the story.

