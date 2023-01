There was a rare case where a computer player would really want to spin for letters, even when there were no letters left for it to spin for, resulting in the AI eternally trying to hit its disabled "SPIN" button, locking the game until you just closed it!

I had already attempted to prevent this, but apparently not well enough, SO: I added some extra sanity checks that should (hopefully) once-and-for-all prevent that from happening!

Sorry about that!