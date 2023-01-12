 Skip to content

Faith update for 12 January 2023

Final Faith Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the last update faith will ever get, thank you so much for all of the support and we cant wait to share our future projects.

Patch Notes:
-Bug Fixes
-UI Changes

