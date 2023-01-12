- Fixed electric petals not respawning sw of base
- Increased number of woozybulbs by 5%
- Reduced sap-paste craft time from 20s -> 15s
- Rebalanced end game to be easier
Atrio: The Dark Wild update for 12 January 2023
Jan 12 - Hotfix 1.0.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Atrio: The Dark Wild Content Depot 1125391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update