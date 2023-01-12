 Skip to content

Atrio: The Dark Wild update for 12 January 2023

Jan 12 - Hotfix 1.0.23

Jan 12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed electric petals not respawning sw of base
  • Increased number of woozybulbs by 5%
  • Reduced sap-paste craft time from 20s -> 15s
  • Rebalanced end game to be easier

