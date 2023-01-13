Cannibal Abduction is out now!

You have managed to trick the Snipper on The Night of the Scissors, now meet the Tuckers and run away from the deadly cannibal butcher on this thrilling survival horror story inspired by iconic slasher movies and classic PSX titles.

Experience the horror of being chased by a serial killer in his own house!

Stay in the shadows, hide inside wardrobes, don't let him notice you.

Soft puzzle elements.

Plan your next move, your pockets are limited and you won't be able to carry everything at once.

Cinematic camera angles and authentic VHS glitches.

Collect tapes to record your progress (They are scarce, use them wisely!)

A perfect mix of calm atmosphere and tense sound effects.

Two endings to help you discovering why the family is acting so strange.

The game is available for Windows, MacOS, Linux and SteamOS.

You can also get a discount for Cannibal Abduction and The Night of the Scissors if you grab the Slasher Horror Bundle!