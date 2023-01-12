 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 12 January 2023

"continue" broken level fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 10310882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that, sometimes, was causing the second level to freeze at start.
(I could have missed something else, but this one is fixed)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link